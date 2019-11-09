As the Supreme Court gave a landmark judgement on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the citizens to “not see the verdict as anyone’s win or loss”.

“Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

He wished for peace and harmony to prevail in the country in the aftermath of the verdict.

In another tweet, PM Modi noted the significance of the Ayodhya judgement. He said the verdict highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. The PM said the SC order reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of Indian judiciary and clearly illustrates that everyone is equal before the law.

Praising the top court for a balanced verdict, PM Modi said, “The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades”.

He further said the verdict would further increase people’s faith in the judicial process.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted that “the calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence”.

Late on Friday, PM Modi had urged the citizens of the country to maintain harmony and said that the judgement will not be a victory or defeat for anyone.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi urged all sections of society and social and cultural organisations and all parties to the judgement to create a positive and harmonious environment.

In a landmark judgement on Saturday, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Wakf Board.

Pronouncing a “unanimous” judgement, the Supreme Court said, “the law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs”.

Lawyers representing the Hindu groups have hailed the verdict as a “historic” one.

However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that it is not satisfied with the verdict and will file a review petition if its committee agrees on it.