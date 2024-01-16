Jully appointed CLP leader in Raj, Dotasra to continue as PCC chief

The Congress on Tuesday appointed former minister and Alwar-Rural MLA Tikka Ram Jully as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the 26th Legislative Assembly.

Jully will officiate as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also announced the continuation of Govind Singh Dotasra, MLA and a former minister in the Gehlot government, as the PCC President in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Jully was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in the Gehlot government. Currently, he is an MLA from Alwar-Rural.

He is close to Alwar Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who is a key associate of Rahul Gandhi.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Jully on his appointment as the CLP leader.