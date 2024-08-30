JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill holds 2nd meeting

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 held its second morning on Friday at the Parliament House Annexe.

The committee headed by Mr Jagdambika Pal of the BJP had called representatives of the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, Mumbai, the Delhi-based Indian Muslims for Civil Rights, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Rajasthan Board of Muslim Waqf to give their views.

The committee chairman said the panel will invite as many Waqf boards of the country as possible, and also call those who are part of the minority organizations.

Advertisement

“The government’s view is that a better amendment bill should come. All India Sunni Jamiatul, All India Muslim Civil Liberties ex-MP Deep Sahab has been called, and two Sunni Waqf Board of UP and Rajasthan have also been called.” the chairman said.

The JPC has invited views and suggestions from the public, NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions as per a press release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The release stated that those desirous of submitting written suggestions to the Committee can send two copies either in English or in Hindi to Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 440, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi and also email to jpcwaqflss@sansad.nic.in.

The suggestions should reach within 15 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement. As per the communique, the memoranda or suggestions submitted to the Committee would form part of the records of the Committee and would be treated as confidential and enjoy privileges of the Committee.