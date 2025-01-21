JPC meeting on Waqf Amendment Act concludes in Lucknow

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Amendment Act 2024 was held on Tuesday in Lucknow. Suggestions and objections were sought from Muslim religious leaders and organizations regarding the bill.

A total of 11 members, including JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal and member Asaduddin Owaisi, participated in the meeting. Prominent attendees included Shia Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami, Milli Council, and officials from other organizations.

This marked JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal’s second visit to Lucknow. During his earlier visit, he met with Muslim community leaders and intellectuals. Sources revealed that Pal held extensive discussions with Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali and Maulana Saif Abbas about the bill.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal said, “This law is being introduced for the betterment. Today was our last meeting in Lucknow. Earlier, similar meetings were held in various states. In today’s discussion, we also consulted Minister Danish Azad Ansari, Minister OP Rajbhar, and the Shia Sunni Central Waqf Board.”

During the meeting, the Uttar Pradesh government claimed that out of 14,000 hectares of land in the state, 11,000 hectares are government land.

“The Bada Imambara, Chhota Imambara, and Bahu Begum tomb in Ayodhya have not been considered as Waqf property by the government,” revealed AIMIM National President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi alleged that the new law aims to undermine Waqf properties. He added, “How can there be a non-Muslim member in the Waqf Board? All power will be transferred to the collector, who will function according to the government. The bill has many shortcomings, which is why it is facing opposition.”

The Uttar Pradesh government defended its position, stating that a comprehensive survey of Waqf properties had been conducted. Officials noted that there had previously been no data on Waqf properties in the state, including registration details or figures on confiscated land. The government cited findings from the Sachar Committee, which identified 60 properties as government-owned.

JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal emphasized the productive nature of the meeting, stating that discussions were held in a constructive atmosphere. He noted that complaints are frequently received about the misuse of Waqf properties and cited examples of vast land holdings, such as 5,000 acres in Pilibhit and 70,000 acres in other areas, that require proper management.