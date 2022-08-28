JP Nadda to start 2-day Tripura visit today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura starting from Sunday in which he will take part in various important programmes.

During his two days visit, Nadda will deliberate on strategy regarding Tripura assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.

“The BJP President will be accorded a welcome by the party leaders and workers at Agartala airport on Sunday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, several Ministers in the state government, and senior BJP leaders will welcome Nadda at the airport,” stated a press statement issued by BJP.

Nadda will also listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s Mann Ki Baat with BJP leaders, local booth president, and booth workers at the airport.

In addition to this, Janjati, Manipuri and Bengali traditional welcome will be performed for the BJP chief outside the airport.

“Abhinandan Samaroh of Nadda will be held at various places on his way to the State Guest House from the airport,” stated BJP adding that the BJP chief will chair a meeting with State BJP office bearers and state Morcha presidents at the State Guest House, Agartala.

Besides, he will interact with the BJP Tripura Core Committee at State Guest House, Agartala on Sunday night.

During the visit, Nadda will address Janajati Janasabha at TTADC ground, Khwumlung, Tripura.

Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Nadda in New Delhi, during which the Chief Minister briefed him about the current political scenario and organizational activities of the state.