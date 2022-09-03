BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday held a meeting with the party’s Haryana unit office bearers and district president at PWD Rest House in Panchkula.

He also got on to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and other state ministers and leaders from the coalition government of BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Earlier on Friday, Nadda chaired a meeting with the booth workers in Panchkula to motivate the booth committee of the party. He met with the booth workers of Booth Number 26 at Mata Mansa Devi in Panchkula.

Nadda had comprehensive talks with the party workers on how to work on for the booth and its organisation. Booth President Poonam Sharma also took part in the meeting.

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankad, state-in-charge Vinod Tawde, MP Ratan Lal Katariya, National spokesperson RP Singh, district in-charge Sanjay Sharma, and District President Ajay Sharma took part in the meeting.

Along with them, Mandal President Yuvraj Kaushik and Shakti Kendra head Suresh Verma were also present in the meeting along with all the party workers of the booth committee.

Earlier this week, JP Nadda was on a two-day visit to Tripura, which is set to have the Assembly polls next year.

Nadda praised the “all-round development of Tripura” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the government has “brought an end to political violence” by building an “atmosphere of peace”.

He also took jibe on the last Communist Party of India (Marxist) government, he targeted on them for “encouraging terrorism and infiltration” in the northeastern state.

Nadda also gave floral tributes to the statue of Dr Shyamaprasad and Deendayal Upadhyaya at the Tripura University and was greeted by the workers of 8 mandals.

He also paid visit and prayed at the Matabari temple in Udaipur during his two-day visit.