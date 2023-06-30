Joint front to secure future of Oppn leaders’ sons: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Opposition parties gathered at Patna recently for the LS polls-2024 to defeat BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the aim of all such party heads was to secure the future of their sons.

He further alleged that all these are the leaders who had indulged in 21 lakh scams.

“Sonia Gandhi aims to make Rahul prime minister, Lalu Yadav aims to make son Tejashwi CM, Mamta Banerjee aims to make nephew Abhishek CM and Ashok Gehlot aims to make his son Vaibhav CM. If you vote them, the vote will go to their sons, and if you vote for Modi ji, it will go to the nation,” Shah said at the BJP rally in Udaipur on Friday.

He further said that the 21 parties together want to make Rahul Gandhi prime minister. If Rahul becomes PM, corruption and scams will become the destiny of India and if Modi becomes PM again, corrupt people will go behind bars.

“No one could make a single allegation of corruption on Modi and his government in the last nine years. If Modi returns to power after 2024 lok Sabha polls, which is for sure, he will send all such scamsters to Jail,” he said, and listed achievements of Modi’s nine years in power and special schemes and benefits given to Rajasthan’s farmers and public.

Shah raised a question before the audience, “Will Rahul baba be made PM or Modi ji be made PM?” Everyone present raised their voice and hands in support of Modi.

Alleging that the Gehlot Government was number one in corruption in the country, Shah sarcastically remarked, “Gehlot is roaming here and there without meaning in this age, if someone shows the video of our meeting, it will be known that the time has come for the government to leave as the Congress government is 3D with highest record of crime raj, women and dalit tyranny”.

Recalling his recent tour to 15 states, Shah claimed, “From the support that is being seen for Modi ji across the country, it is certain that he is going to become prime minister once again in 2024 with more than 300 seats. In 2023, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a huge majority. Gehlot’s reverse countdown has begun”.

Shah’s meeting was aimed at wooing the voters of eight assembly seats including Udaipur city, Udaipur rural, Vallabh Nagar, Mawali, Jhadole, Salumber, Kherwara and Gogunda.

Among others who addressed the rally included former CM Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition R S Rathore, BJP state President C P Joshi, and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.