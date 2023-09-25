‘Joint Doctrine Review Conference -2023’ held at Manekshaw Centre

The maiden ‘Joint Doctrine Review Conference – 2023’ (JDRC-2023) was conducted at the Manekshaw Centre. The conference was chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine Organisation and Training).

“This historic, first such, conference was aimed to synergise and bridge gaps in understanding between Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the three Services in the formulation of Doctrines, as also review the progress of Joint Doctrines being formulated. It also helped in sharing best practices and ongoing initiatives on doctrinal issues,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

The conference, which was held on September 22, spanned over two sessions, brainstorming the Joint Doctrine Formulation Process and reviewing the ongoing as well as future Joint and Service Doctrines on diverse subjects such as Cyberspace, Amphibious, and Space.

“The conference was successful and achieved its stated aim,” said the Ministry.

The conference was attended by Subject Matter Experts from the Doctrine Development Agencies of HQ IDS and the three Services as well as members from reputed Think Tanks.