Section 144 has been imposed near Parliament as students of Jawaharlal Nehru University march towards the area protesting the steeping hostel fee hike. The Parliament begins its winter session today amid the rising student protest which started three weeks ago.

Heavy police deployment has also been made outside the varsity’s campus to monitor the situation. Students have been protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback last Wednesday which the JNUSU claims is an eyewash. The union said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

Last week, Union Minister for Human Resources and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal, had been invited as the guest of honour to the varsity’s third convocation ceremony, was trapped inside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) campus for around three hours, after the main gate was blocked by protesting JNU students.

The Union HRD Ministry has appointed a high power committee to hold discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues.