The protest of JNU students against the fee hike has resulted in the massive traffic snarls in the national capital on Monday. Earlier in the day, hundreds of students were stopped from marching towards the Parliament.

The entry and exit gates of Metro stations near Parliament were closed to prevent the students from approaching the Parliament.

Barricades were put up by the police near Safdarjung Tomb, where the students were gathered, to prevent the students from marching towards Parliament. Students gathered near Safdarjung Tomb and raised slogans demanding a fee hike rollback.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro said that it would not have trains at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk, while the gates of these two metro stations along with Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily.

In areas like Safdarjung Hospital, Arabindi Marg, AIIMS and Safdarjung Tomb, massive jams were reported.

The students are protesting to roll back the hostel fee hike by the administration. Section 144 was imposed as the news of JNU students marching towards Parliament was out. The students defied the section 144 and continued with their protest.