Hit by school bus, scooty rider dies in Delhi

Riding a scooty, a man died after being allegedly hit by a school bus in central Delhi on Friday morning, a police official said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 7.30 am near the Income Tax Office (ITO) where a school bus allegedly hit a scooty and an autorickshaw.

The scooty rider was identified as 29-year-old Abhishek Jain. An auto driver, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The bus driver, who was identified as 51-year-old Shiv Kumar, also sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

According to a police official, the bus driver claimed that the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned, which led to the accident.

The information was received regarding the accident through a PCR call at the Indraprastha Estate police station.

The bus has been seized by the police and mechanical inspection of the vehicle will be conducted to verify the claim made by the bus driver.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law against the bus driver in this regard and proceedings were underway accordingly, the police said.

Meanwhile, it was on Thursday morning that a DTC bus hit a roadside pole in West Delhi, wherein 18 people got injured, while no casualty was reported in the incident, while the cause would be ascertained after a report is filed by the crime team and mechanical inspection of the vehicle.