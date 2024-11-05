JMM seeks President’s intervention after Hemant Soren’s helicopter grounded for PM Modi’s rally

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to ensure a level playing field for all political parties, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s helicopter was delayed from taking off due to security protocols for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

In response, the BJP said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is making excuses because he has realised that his party is going to lose the assembly elections in the state.

The JMM has raised concerns over what it describes as repeated inconveniences caused to state leaders during high-profile visits by central figures.

In a letter addressed to the President, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that CM Soren’s movement was restricted during a public event in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission (EC) had enforced a no-fly zone extending 50 kilometres around the PM’s location, which affected the movement of other leaders and delayed the CM’s helicopter for more than 90 minutes.

The party demanded that the President ensure that all political leaders and star campaigners get equal freedom of movement during the election campaign.

The JMM also alleged that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to delay the take-off of Hemant Soren’s chopper on November 4 because he belongs to the tribal community.

“Hemant ji is a tribal. Is that why such a conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP? Why is the BJP so irritated with tribal, Dalit, backward, and minority-class people?” the JMM asked.

However, the BJP has downplayed the controversy, asserting that such restrictions are standard practice for ensuring the security of the Prime Minister.

“This has happened for years whenever the PM holds a programme. This is done for security reasons. This is nothing new… We too prepare our programmes accordingly. We don’t hold our events in areas where the PM is scheduled to visit because we know that flying a chopper won’t be permitted until he departs. This was common during Congress regimes as well,” BJP state chief Babulal Marandi said.

Assam CM and BJP’s co-incharge for the state elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, told reporters in Ranchi, “The PM’s itinerary is not confidential. It is shared with the CMO too. Everyone makes their schedule accordingly. If Hemant Soren wants to make the PM’s security issue a political issue, then just think how nervous he is… He has realised that he is going to lose, so he is making excuses.”