JMM seeks President’s intervention after Hemant Soren’s helicopter grounded for PM Modi’s rally

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s helicopter was delayed from taking off in view of security protocols for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

In a letter addressed to the President, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that CM Soren’s movement was restricted during a public event in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission (EC) had enforced a no-fly zone extending 50 kilometers around the PM’s location, affecting the movement of other leaders and delaying the CM’s helicopter for more than 90 minutes.

The party demanded that the President ensure that all political leaders and star-campaigners get equal freedom of movement during the election campaign.

The JMM also alleged that since Hemant Soren belongs to the tribal community, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to delay his chopper take off on November 4.

“Hemant ji is a tribal. Is that why such a conspiracy is hatched by the BJP?

Why is the BJP so irritated with tribal, Dalit, backward and minority class people?” the JMM asked.

However, the BJP has downplayed the controversy, asserting that such restrictions are standard practice for ensuring the security of the Prime Minister.

“This has happened for years, wherever the PM holds a program. This is done due to security reasons. This is nothing new… We too prepare our programs accordingly. We don’t hold our events in areas where the PM is scheduled because we know that flying a chopper won’t be permitted until he departs. This was common during Congress regimes as well,” BJP state chief Babulal Marandi said.