J&K’s iconic Jawahar Tunnel set to reopen in Dec after major renovation

The iconic 2.5 km-long twin-tube Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir is set to reopen for the general public this December after undergoing an extensive renovation by Project Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation. Originally constructed in 1956, the all-weather tunnel has been modernised to meet contemporary safety and comfort standards.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the tunnel’s rehabilitation was executed using state-of-the-art technology to enhance security, safety, and user convenience. The project, funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at a cost of Rs 62.5 crore, was carried out under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

The upgrades included both civil and electro-mechanical works, incorporating 76 high-definition CCTV cameras, smoke and fire sensors, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and a centralised monitoring room for real-time supervision.

Historically, the Jawahar Tunnel has served as a vital passage through the Pir Panjal range, connecting the Kashmir Valley and Leh with the rest of India. It also provides an alternate route to NH-44.

Vehicles such as oil tankers, explosive-laden trucks, and gasoline carriers — prohibited from using the newer Qazigund-Banihal Tunnel — will now rely on this upgraded facility.