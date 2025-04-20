Farooq Abdullah bats for restoration of statehood to J&K

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday emphasized that the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as promised would significantly enhance the ongoing efforts of the democratically-elected government to effectively serve the people.

Addressing a rally at Marh near here, he said that the Omar Abdullah-led government is spearheading a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Farooq underscored the widespread support that the NC enjoys across Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that the recent elections have only reinforced this fact, showcasing the party’s strong connection with people from various backgrounds.

He also reminded New Delhi of its commitment to restoring statehood, emphasizing that the Omar-led government is already making significant progress in providing administrative relief to the people. However, he stressed that the restoration of statehood is crucial for the newly elected democratic government to effectively serve the diverse population of Jammu and Kashmir.