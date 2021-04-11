Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir`s Anantnag district on Sunday.

It is to be noted that the aforementioned terrorists had shot dead a soldier of the Territorial Army (TA) at his residence at Bijbehara in South Kashmir`s Anantnag district.

“Both the terrorists killed in the Bijbehara encounter, search is going on,” police said.

Inspector General Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the terrorists who were responsible for the killing of an Army jawan were neutralised within two days in the Bijbehara encounter.

The TA soldier, identified as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a resident of Jablipora, Bijbehara was shot at his residence while he was on leave.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in a second encounter at Hadipora in South Kashmir`s Shopian district.

On Saturday evening, two back-to-back encounters started in Anantnag and Shopian districts of South Kashmir.

The first encounter started at Hadipora area of South Kashmir`s Shopian district while the second encounter began in the Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.

(With IANS inputs)