J&K sets up 3-member sub -panel on govt jobs reservation issue

The first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here on Friday decided to set up a 3 -member cabinet sub-committee to engage with all stakeholders on the issue of reservation in government jobs and take a holistic view on rationalisation of reservation that is being demanded by the unemployed youth. He later told media-persons that the sub-committee will submit its report within a time frame.

He said that open category youth have expressed disappointment in not getting a due share in jobs. Those brought under reservation do not want to shed their share of job reservation. Therefore it was decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to take a holistic view of the issue. The sub-committee will also see whether the reservation was within the directions of the Supreme Court or beyond that, he said.

Replying to questions on his party’s poll manifesto, the CM said that to release prisoners we require statehood of J&K to be restored as at present security, policing and law and order are under the Central government. We have talked to police to normalise verification instead of weaponizing it. He said that the door for statehood is open as the resolution moved by the National Conference has so far not been rejected. Congress had also voted in favour of the resolution and cannot dilute it now.

Advertisement

Briefing newsmen about the cabinet meeting, senior minister Javed Rana said that the cabinet also deliberated on the issues of unemployment, reservation and recruitment process.

The cabinet also approved Lieutenant Governor’s address in the budget session of the Assembly and directed the ministers to start the exercise in their respective departments to tackle unemployment. He said that during the meeting, the CM emphasized the urgency of addressing unemployment, terming it a “grave issue” that demands immediate action.

The CM directed all ministers to initiate measures within their respective departments to tackle unemployment. “We will fulfil everything promised in the election manifesto. It has only been a month since our government took charge. In the next two months, we will ensure visible progress,” the CM assured. As part of the government’s strategy, job vacancies have already been referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Service Selection Board (SSB), he said.

Rana said, “The CM has instructed all ministers to prioritize addressing unemployment within their respective departments. They should start the exercise. As part of our 100-day agenda, we are committed to presenting concrete measures within the next two months.”

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, other ministers and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo participated in the meeting.