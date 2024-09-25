JK Second Phase: Over 24.1% polling recorded till 11 am
Over 24.1% polling was recorded in 26 assembly constituencies across six districts of J&K in the second phase elections till 11 am, said the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.
Statesman News Service | Jammu | September 25, 2024 12:34 pm
Over 24.1% polling was recorded in 26 assembly constituencies across six districts of J&K in the second phase elections till 11 am, said the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.
After a slow beginning, polling picked up in all eight constituencies of the Srinagar district.
Areas along the LoC in the Jammu region continue to witness heavy polling.
The polling started at 7:00 AM in all 3,502 polling stations across 26 Assembly Constituencies of six districts — Ganderbal, Srinagar & Budgam in Kashmir Division; and Reasi, Rajouri & Poonch in Jammu Division.
Advertisement
Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in all the polling stations.
From early morning, long queues of enthusiastic voters are being witnessed, waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise.
In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters — 13,12,730 lakh male, 12,65,316 lakh female and 53 third-gender — are eligible to cast their ballot.
This phase will determine the fate of 239 candidates.
District Administrations have made elaborate arrangements at all the polling stations for free, fair and transparent elections, said an official.
The turnout of voters was higher in the Jammu region than what was witnessed in the Kashmir Valley. Long queues of men and women were seen at the polling booths across the Union Territory (UT) since early morning when polling started at 7 am.
Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the INDIA bloc will use its full force within the Parliament and even hit the roads if the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is not restored after the ongoing assembly elections.