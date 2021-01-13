The J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that a number of positive changes took place during last two years and “we” will continue to work with more dedication to strengthen peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was stated by the DGP at the closing ceremony of 9th Police Martyrs Memorial Inter Club Cricket Championship at Kathua.

The DGP said Jammu and Kashmir Police is engaged on different fronts to strengthen peace in Jammu and Kashmir and added that it is our mission to provide better platforms to our youth to utilise their energy in constructive activities.

He said that during last year we lost 62 security personnel including 16 from J&K Police. However, it also makes us very proud that to protect the integrity of the country and to serve its people, we are ready to sacrifice our lives.

The DGP laid floral wreaths at the martyr gallery and lightened the lamp to pay homage to the brave martyrs.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of Martyrs Welfare Association, Kathua Police and associate partners for organizing the event annually and said that they are doing a sacred duty as this tournament is aimed to pay tributes to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

He appreciated the participation of families of martyrs, DDC members, youth of Kathua for encouraging the Kathua Police and Martyrs Welfare Association.

The DGP said that J&K Police has been organizing sports tournaments throughout the year particularly after September 2020 to pay tribute to our brave martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the nation and its people. He said that without caring for their lives and of their families our martyrs performed their duties to provide better atmosphere to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The final match of the championship was played between Lal Bahadur Shastri Club Delhi and Haryana Cricket Association Dasa Border. Lal Bhadhur Shastri Club Delhi won the title by 28 runs.