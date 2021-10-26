J&K Police registers FIRs against medical students for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, 6 detained in Samba

The J&K Police has filed two FIRs against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan defeated India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The FIRs have been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the students living in hostels at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Students of these two colleges reportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan won the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday, said police on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the J&K Students Association has urged Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges on humanitarian grounds. Association’s spokesperson, Nasir Khuehami, described the UAPA charges against students as a harsh punishment. “We are not justifying their act, but it will result in their career assassination. The charges will have serious consequences on the academic and future career of the students,” he said.

Pro-Pakistan slogans were for the first time raised in a village of the Samba district of Jammu allegedly by members of a particular community. Six persons have been taken into custody and few others have been identified after a video of the incident went viral.

Incidents of Kashmiri students in two Punjab colleges having allegedly been assaulted after the match have been criticized by leaders of Kashmir based political parties.

Taking to twitter, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti quoting Home Minister Amit Shah extending his hand for friendship towards the Kashmiri youth, said; “HMs Mann ki baat with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan’s win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI resorting to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further”.

She had earlier on Monday criticized the alleged assault on Kashmiri students in Punjab by tweeting; “Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasn’t forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status”.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted; “ It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical & verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request @CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look in to this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab”.

In his tweet, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said: “We don’t c anti indianism or pro pakistanism as an irreversible condition. It is at best a curable disease. Let us cure it. Allow us to cure it. Trust me. Punitive actions can worsen the disease”. “I strongly disagree. If you think that they r not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- u should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if u think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won’t help. Have not helped in the past either”.