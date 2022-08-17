Follow Us:
J&K Police to attach house of terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit

On Tuesday, militants fired at Sunil Kumar, son of Arjun Nath, and his brother Pitambar alias Pinto in the district’s Chotigam village.

IANS | New Delhi | August 17, 2022 12:41 pm

J&K Police to attach house of terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit.(photo:@CongressSevadal)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said the house of the terrorist who killed a local Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian is being attached.

Police sources said that the process to attach the house of terrorist Adil Ahmad Wani has started and his kin was also arrested.

The murder has been widely condemned.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of Apni Party, Sajad Lone of Peoples Conference, Ghulam Hassan Mir of Apni Party and others have condemned the killing and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

On Tuesday, the village locals mourned Sunil Kumar’s death and attended his last rites.

