J&K Police announces cash rewards for clues to terrorist activities

In a bid to involve people in crushing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the J&K Police on Sunday announced cash reward for those who provide information and intelligence on trans-border tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities and terrorists.

The police shared the phone numbers on X on which the information can be shared. Identity of the informer will be kept secret, the police announced.

The police announced cash rewards of Rs 5 lakh for those who provide information about trans-border tunnels being used by Pakistani agencies to push in trained terrorists, arms, ammunition and narcotics.

It is worth mentioning that such tunnels have been detected along the international border in the Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts. Security forces were searching for such tunnels also across the LOC in Rajouri and Poonch districts where terrorists have disappeared after attacking troops and civilians.

It announced Rs 3 lakh reward for those who sight drones from across the border and provide information about the person receiving such drone deliveries at the international border or LOC and transporting these to the hinterland and Punjab.

Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits are these days flying arms, ammunition, drugs and Indian currency through drones for their contacts in Jammu and Kashmir. Several such consignments have been seized by the Army, BSF and police.

Rs 2 lakh reward each has been announced for people providing information about inter-state narcotics modules, people talking to Pakistan based terrorists and separatists in jails and persons talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as informers.

The police also announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward for those providing information about people in masjids, madrassas, schools and colleges inciting and encouraging people to join terrorist ranks and pick up gun.

A cash reward ranging Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh has been announced for those giving specific information about the presence of terrorists, resulting in a successful operation leading to arrest or combat. The reward will be given depending on the terrorist’s category of A, B and C.