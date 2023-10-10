J&K: Opposition parties demand restoration of democratic rights, statehood

A large number of people on Tuesday participated in a 3-hour long dharna organised here by the mainstream parties including National Conference (NC), Congress, PDP, CPI(M) and others, demanding the restoration of statehood, democratic rights and also holding assembly elections.This was the first major protest in Jammu since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 by the BJP government.

NC chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was supposed to lead the protest, was unable to come due to “ill health”. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was also conspicuously absent from the dharna.

However, their other senior party leaders were present in the protest. Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of CPI(M), Virkar Rasool Wani (JKPCC chief), Raman Bhalla (Congress Working president), Sheikh Abdul Rehman (former MP), Rattan Lal Gupta, NC provincial president, Ajay Sadhotra, former minister, Firdous Tak, former MLC and leaders of National Panthers Party, Awami National Conference, Shiv Sena (UTB) and social organisations were among those present.

PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that the opposition parties have come together to demand immediate restoration of statehood, democratic and constitutional rights. “We will continue our protest for the rights of the people and safeguarding their interests,” he said.

He alleged the BJP is deliberately delaying the elections, fully knowing that it, along with its allies like the Democratic Progressive Azad Party and the Apni Party, will face defeat in the electoral battles.

The CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said they have no hope from the BJP-led central government as all its promises have proved “false.”

Firdous Tak of the PDP termed the joint protest as a positive sign for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said the message from this platform to the country is that all opposition parties need to stand up against the “divisive politics” of the BJP to safeguard secularism and the “idea of India.”