J&K: Mubarak Gul appointed Protem Speaker, oath of MLAs on 21 October

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul the Protem Speaker of the J&K Assembly to administer oath to the newly elected MLAs on 21 October.

The oath ceremony will be held in the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar at 2 pm, the L-G ordered.

The L-G issued the order under the Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

The Assembly has a strength of 90, in which the NC with 42 members is the single largest party followed by the BJP’s 29 MLAs.