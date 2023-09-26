J&K Lithium reserves might be ‘gifted to BJP’s crony capitalists’: Mehbooba

Seeking accountability in the reported plans of the government to auction the recently-found 5.9 million tonne lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the high-value mineral might be “gifted to BJP’s crony capitalists”.

Mehbooba triggered a controversy amid reports about the government contemplating auctioning the lithium reserves in the Reasi district of Jammu.

She wrote on X; “After taking over J&K water resources & minerals, GOI (Government of India) has set its eyes on Jammu’s lithium reserves. While the electricity generated by the state is supplied to others (even for free), we ourselves suffer in darkness. Now these lithium reserves will be exploited & gifted to BJP’s crony capitalists. We must seek accountability on the share J&K will receive.”

According to official reports, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had, for the first time, established an inferred resource (UNFC -333) of 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium bearing Bauxite (aluminous laterite) with an average grade of 583 ppm (gram per tonne), in Salal – Haimna area of Reasi District through G-3 stage preliminary exploration. The GSI has initiated exploration also in the adjoining areas.

Lithium and its compounds have several industrial applications and as raw material for electric vehicle battery production that will be a global market in the near future, they are considered environment-friendly. They are also used for the production of heat-resistant glass and ceramics, lithium grease lubricants, flux additives for iron, steel and aluminum production, lithium metal batteries and lithium-ion batteries, These uses consume more than three-quarters of lithium production, it is said.

Reports appearing in the media suggested that the government was contemplating on auction of the lithium reserves in J&K. Some global mining companies have reportedly shown interest in the lithium reserves.

A top officer of the Mining Department of J&K recently visited the area and remarked that lithium exploration within J&K will give a push to the green economy, especially in the electric vehicle sector and it is of immense importance for the nation as currently, we are dependent on imports for lithium.

Demarcation on the prospective lithium site has been completed. It is spread on an area of around 0.84 sq. km out of a three square kilometer block. Accordingly, the Revenue Department has also completed the task of creating lists of habitations, plantations and other assets falling within these demarcated limits.