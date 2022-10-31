J&K LG resolves to make UT corruption-free

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, reiterated his resolve to build a corruption-free J&K and said no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared.

The LG virtually attended the UT-level inaugural function of Vigilance Awareness Week.

Leading the crusade against corruption, the Lt Governor administered the integrity pledge to administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments, senior officers and officials to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week across the UT of J&K.

Observing that the most powerful weapon against corruption is active citizenry, the Lt Governor urged all to join hands and pledge to root this menace out of the system.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also extended his greetings to the people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary.

Sardar Patel is an embodiment of those values which not only integrated India but also set a living example of honesty and integrity in public life. He always encouraged government officials to render their services without fear and favour, observed the Lt Governor.

Before 2019, corruption had become an accepted social norm in the UT. In the last three years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new transparent corruption-free system has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

The path of Reform, Perform and Transform which we have chosen is the right path to move ahead. Some people are making deliberate attempts to derail this journey but we will never let their nefarious designs succeed, the Lt Governor added.

Zero Tolerance against Corruption on the ground has brought transparency in Governance and ensuring benefits of good governance reach the last person in the queue without any discrimination, said the Lt Governor.

The system is being strengthened through the use of cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms leaving no scope for randomness and discretion. We continue to build an efficient, transparent and accountable system at all levels for seamless delivery of services, he further added.

The Lt Governor observed that honesty, integrity and moral values are the real capital of a society and for J&K to become Atma-Nirbhar, we must work for a shared ambition to create a future in which everyone lives these values for a better life and developmental efforts yield desired results.

The Lt Governor commended the Anti Corruption Bureau for working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-related matters and bringing culprits to Justice. He asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to work with redoubled determination to further strengthen the people’s trust.

Offenders in the system are being identified and this year, action has been taken against 445 accused, he added.

The Vigilance department in J&K administration is the need of the hour. We have to set big goals and make collective efforts to speed up our socio-economic development and achieve the targets within the timeline. The policies and decision-making must reflect the people’s participation, their needs and aspirations, said the Lt Governor.

No one should be declared Black sheep on the basis of prejudice and no one should protect or defend those indulging in corrupt practices, however highly placed the offender may be. The whole administrative setup should adopt a common approach to make the working of administration more effective, the Lt Governor told officers.

Highlighting the significance of effective use of Information Technology and dissemination of the right information to all stakeholders, the Lt Governor urged the Anti Corruption Bureau and Administrative Departments to work in collaboration and make the best use of digital platforms, big data technology and other latest interventions in curbing corrupt practices.

Terming awareness and public participation necessary for a more effective fight against the menace of corruption, the Lt Governor called upon all the stakeholders to play their important role in the number of programmes being organized by the General Administration Department, Educational Institutions and Anti Corruption Bureau to create greater awareness about corruption.

The Lt Governor asked the officers to publicize the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s helpline and related activities during the Back to Village programme. Information about the BEAMS Empowerment Portal and other endeavours of the government to curb corruption and bring transparency in the system must reach the common man, he asserted.

The Lt Governor further called for making dedicated efforts to spread social values, ethical conduct and commitment towards social welfare among the new generation in the awareness week.

Integrity pledge was also administered in Raj Bhawan, Government offices and institutions across the UT.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, HoDs, senior officers and officials attended the inaugural function, in person and through virtual mode.