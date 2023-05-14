J&K L-G reviews construction of transit flats

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday conducted on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction of the transit accommodation for the PM package employees at Zewan, in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor was informed about the progress of works being carried out at the site, and he directed the officials for timely completion of the project.

The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

Earlier in the month of April this year, the Lt Governor had inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM Package Employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and other senior officials were present.