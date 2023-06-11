Eknath Shinde calls on L-G Sinha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and urged him to provide land to construct Maharashtra Bhavan that would promote cultural exchange and also the economy of Kashmir.

Shinde was accompanied by his son and MP Shrikant Shinde. After meeting the L-G, Shinde said that Maharashtra Bhavan would help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities.

Shinde said that it will also help showcase Maharashtra’s art, culture and food in Kashmir. The Maharashtra Bhavan can be used as a major center for students, entrepreneurs and senior officers to strengthen the relationship with J&K.

He said that a lot of development has taken place in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 where tourism has also increased. This evolution of the region brings about an ideal opportunity for greater integration between our states.

The Maharashtra CM assured the L-G that “we’ll adhere to all guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development that respects Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy.

The establishment of Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar will not only showcase Maharashtrian art, culture and cuisine but also offer accommodation and support to Maharashtrians visiting Kashmir, he added.