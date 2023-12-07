J&K Inspector succumbs to injuries at AIIMS-Delhi

A Jammu & Kashmir Police inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was critically injured in a targeted terrorist attack in Srinagar in October, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at AIIMS in New Delhi. He was battling for life for the past 39 days.

Inspector Masroor had suffered critical injuries after terrorists fired at him with a pistol from point-blank range while he was playing cricket with local youth in Srinagar’s downtown Eidgah locality on 29 October.

Masroor was undergoing treatment in a Srinagar hospital but was shifted to AIIMS Delhi in an air ambulance on Wednesday. Police officers have expressed grief over his death.

Sources said that Masroor’s body was being flown to Srinagar where his last rites will be performed with police honours.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, while expressing grief over Masroor’s death said; “Losing such a young, daring, and vibrant cop is too difficult to compensate for.”