J&K: HC directs JMC to address neglect at Nagrota Gaushala

Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the ‘Gaushala’ at Nagrota near Jammu, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice MA Choudhary has directed the Commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to visit the site and submit an updated status report.

The court expressed dismay over the deficiencies identified at the Gaushala in Seri Khud (Nagrota) by Court Commissioner Zia-ul-Qamar and Dr. Priyanka Malhotra, Veterinary Surgeon with JMC.

These directives were issued during proceedings in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO SAVE (Save Animal Value Environment), represented by its Chairperson Devinder Kour Madan. The PIL seeks appropriate directions for the proper upkeep of cattle and maintenance of the Gaushala.

Advocates SS Ahmed, Rahul Raina, Supriya Chauhan, and M Zulkarnain Choudhary, representing the petitioner, highlighted the dismal condition of the Gaushala.

They pointed out that the cattle pound is unhygienic and poorly managed by Gauraksha Samiti, the organization to which JMC has outsourced its operations.

In the court, Advocate SS Ahmed read from the report by Court Commissioner Zia-ul-Qamar, which flagged several critical deficiencies, including lack of segregation among cows, lactating cows, calves, and bulls, which were confined together in the same sheds; sick and injured animals housed alongside healthy ones; denial of access to forest areas for grazing; absence of veterinarians and supervisory staff during inspections, and substandard electricity facilities.

The inspection also revealed that six horses were kept in an unhealthy condition in a separate shed, without proper tagging. There was inadequate manpower, with only two male and one female laborer present, highlighting the need for urgent staff augmentation.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed also referred to a report by Dr. Priyanka Malhotra, In-Charge of the Nagrota Cattle Pound, which underscored additional issues such as shortage of manpower, stockpiling of expired medicines, insufficient diets provided to the animals, cow dung not being promptly removed, and workers not being issued identity cards.

Senior Additional Advocate General SS Nanda and Advocate Nancy Mahajan, appearing on behalf of JMC, also participated in the hearing. The High Court has emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure proper care and management of the Gaushala.