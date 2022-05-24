J&K Govt Replaces Former CM Sheikh Abdullah on Police Medals with National Emblem

In a major development, the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that the image of the former Chief Minister ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ Sheikh Abdullah, embossed on the J&K Police medals will be replaced with the national emblem.

The Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal in the order stated, “In modification to the Para 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on side of the medal shall be replaced with ‘The National Emblem of the Government of India’ and the other side inscribed with the J&K state emblem shall be inscribed as ‘Jammu and Kashmir police Medal for Gallantry’ and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service’.”

Sher-i-Kashmir’ was a reference to National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The police medals were instituted in 2001 in two categories — gallantry and meritorious.

These are given on New Year, Republic Day and Independence Day