J&K Govt begins work on unique family ID to streamline public services

The initiative aims to streamline public service delivery, enhance beneficiary identification, and serve as a unified database for planning and monitoring across government departments.

Senior officials from key departments — including Finance, Planning, IT, Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Urban Development, and J&K Bank — participated in the meeting, along with representatives from BISAG-N and JaKeGA.

Describing the initiative as transformative, the Chief Secretary said the Family ID system would improve tracking of welfare schemes, ensure benefits reach all eligible citizens, and foster a more transparent and accountable administration.

Secretary, Planning, Talat Parvez, presented an overview of the project, emphasizing its importance and long-term benefits. Secretary, IT, Dr Piyush Singla, assured that the necessary infrastructure and technical capacity are in place for implementation across the Union Territory.

The system is expected to eliminate duplication of documents currently required by various departments, thereby reducing public inconvenience and easing government workload. Family IDs will serve as a single, reliable source of verified information.

Officials also discussed leveraging existing datasets from the Public Distribution System (PDS) and Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY to build the database. Provisions for updating records in cases of births, deaths, and migration were also addressed.

The meeting highlighted the need for coordinated efforts, including dedicated technical teams and sustained collaboration with BISAG-N, to ensure the project’s successful rollout.

The Family ID initiative is being positioned as a significant step toward efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric governance in Jammu and Kashmir.