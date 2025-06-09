J&K Chief Secretary urges BRO to fast-track strategic infrastructure projects

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Monday urged the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt General Raghu Srinivasan, to expedite the execution of critical infrastructure projects across Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating their strategic and developmental importance for the region.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan called on the Chief Secretary in Srinagar to review the progress of various strategic road infrastructure projects currently underway in the Union Territory, particularly in the border areas.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the two held an in-depth discussion on the ongoing strategic road projects being implemented in remote and sensitive border regions of J&K. These vital initiatives are essential for ensuring year-round connectivity to far-flung areas, enhancing civilian mobility, and facilitating the operational readiness of security forces.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Srinivasan also apprised the Chief Secretary of certain challenges faced by the BRO on the ground, especially issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances, which have hindered progress at several locations.

The Chief Secretary assured full support from the J&K administration to promptly address these issues. He directed the concerned departments to streamline the clearance processes and coordinate closely with BRO authorities to eliminate bottlenecks.

Dulloo underscored the need for achieving zero-mile connectivity and ensuring smooth movement for both civilians and defence personnel, particularly in frontier areas vulnerable to weather-induced isolation.

Lt Gen Srinivasan, while expressing gratitude for the administration’s continued cooperation, assured that the BRO remains fully committed to the timely completion of all ongoing projects and will continue to work in mission mode to meet the set deadlines.