J&K Chief Secretary reviews arrangements at Amarnath shrine, trek routes

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday visited the Amarnath Holy Cave to take stock of services being provided to the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the facilities at the Holy Cave and the Tatkal Registration Camp established at Pahalgam Convention Centre and Nunwan Base Camp.

At Nunwan Base Camp, the Chief Secretary took a round of the camp and had a comprehensive overview of all the arrangements by the Deputy Commissioner and the Camp Director accompanying him.

Dulloo assessed all the facilities being extended to yatris especially medicare, sanitation, drinking water, food arrangements, accommodation, transportation besides other utilities.

He directed the officers to ensure that pilgrims should be facilitated at all the camps and along the yatra route. He further instructed that health facilities should cater to all yatris especially in view of high altitude illnesses.

He enquired about the amenities created enroute and the locations of such facilities. He also reviewed the NDRF/SDRF teams kept available on both the axis. He asked about the status of communication, water, power and ration availability for the langars. He also impressed upon the local administration to monitor such facilities for their uninterrupted availability for smooth conduct of the yatra.

The Yatra commenced from 29 June on both Pahalgam and Baltal axis and a large number of pilgrims have come for pilgrimage during these initial days of the yatra slated to continue till 19 August.

Dulloo was accompanied by Nodal Officer Pahalgam Axis, Bhupinder Kumar; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sujit Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid; Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy; Director Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; Camp Director Nunwan and Dr Vikas Gupta; Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag among others.