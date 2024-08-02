J&K Chief Secretary Dulloo takes stock of ‘Parvatmala’ projects

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) on Friday to take stock of the progress made on several projects proposed to be taken up under Parvatmala across the Union Territory.

Besides the CEO of NHLML, those present in the meeting included the Additional Chief Secretary of Forests; Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department; Principal Secretary of Finance; Commissioner Secretary of H&UDD; Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu; Secretary of R&B; Secretary of Revenue; Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Reasi; Commissioner of SMC; VC of LCMA; MD of JKCCC, and other concerned officers.

Outstation officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary took note of the progress made on carrying out pre-feasibility reports by NHLML regarding the construction of ropeway projects at various tourist destinations in J&K.

Dulloo impressed upon the PSU to expedite this process to obtain clarity for advancing technically feasible projects. He also assessed the progress made on seeking NOCs, forest clearances, and the status of utility shifting coming in way of any of the ongoing projects.

He asked for depicting enhanced coordination between the central body and the concerned departments for reaching better understanding between them to resolve the impending issues.

He called for accelerating the process of establishing Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Samba and taking up the development of Public Transport Terminal Infrastructure (PTTI) in Katra.

The meeting was briefed on the core issues and their current status. It was noted that out of 18 ropeway projects, prefeasibility reports for 3 have been completed, and consultations for 3 more are in progress.

It was further revealed that these ropeway projects include Baltal-Amarnath Cave, Makhdoom Sahib-Hariparbat, Bhaderwah-Seojdhar, Nasri Tunnel-Sanasar, Shankaracharaya, and Sonamarg-Thajiwas, among others of great religious or tourism importance.