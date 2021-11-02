J&K BJP secretary Randhawa removed from post for making defamatory remarks against Muslims

Taking strong action against former legislator Vikram Randhawa who allegedly made defamatory remarks against a particular community, the J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday on the interim report of the disciplinary committee divested him from all party positions with immediate effect.

The police had on Monday filed an FIR against the senior BJP leader for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community.

Raina said that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Vikram Randhwa, State Secretary BJP, in reference to making “reckless and defamatory” remarks against particular community and woman folk. Pending final report of the disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi, it has recommended to immediately relieve Randhawa of all official party positions.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said Raina also felt strongly that disparaging remarks have been made against Woman folk as also against a particular community and have hurt religious sentiments of our brothers and sisters .

Party President decided to take strict and strong action against Randhwa without wasting any time as party believes in respecting all religions particularly women and it is unacceptable that a person occupying high position in party may make statement which will hurt religious sentiments of anyone, the spokesman said.

It was also felt that very appropriately FIR has also been registered. It was as such decided to relieve Vikram Randhawa of all official positions with immediate effect pending final report of the disciplinary committee.

A video showing Randhawa allegedly making provocative remarks against a particular community had gone viral triggering demand for strict action against him.