Modi Govt’s welfare schemes have empowered every section of society: J&K BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government’s welfare schemes have empowered every section of society.

He said that in the past 11 years, the government has effectively implemented the core mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and set an example of equal and impartial governance at the grassroots level.

He was interacting with a group of Scheduled Caste youth in the outskirts of Jammu city, sharing information about various schemes initiated by the Modi government for different sections of society.

He said that the Modi government has made justice accessible to all and laid the foundation of discrimination-free governance. He said those sections of society that were earlier left behind in the race for development are now among the top priorities of the government.

The schemes introduced for women, farmers, labourers, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes are proof that this government is concerned for every citizen.

Referring to schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and initiatives for self-employment and startups, he said these programmes are not only making the beneficiaries economically self-reliant but also instilling a sense of trust in the government.

He urged the youth to share information about these schemes within their communities so that more and more needy people can benefit and become self-dependent.

Balbir said that the Modi government has brought administration to the doorsteps of the people, making them realize “what governance truly means and how it works.” He added that this change is not just about policies, but also a transformation in mindset.