J&K assembly polls: Nomination papers of 35 candidates rejected

The nomination papers of 35 candidates for the first phase of the J&K assembly election were on Wednesday rejected during scrutiny of papers.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 279 candidates, the candidature of 244 candidates was found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

As many as 24 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on 18 September.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said that the nomination papers of 67 candidates were found valid in the Anantnag district, followed by 46 in the Pulwama district, 34 in the Doda district, 29 in the Kishtwar district, 26 in the Kulgam district, 21 in the Shopian district, while the nomination papers of 21 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in the Ramban district.

In the Kishtwar district, the nomination papers of 12 candidates were found valid in Inderwal; 10 candidates in Kishtwar; while the nomination papers of 7 candidates were accepted in Padder-Nagseni.

In the Doda district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in Bhadarwah; 11 candidates in Doda; and 9 candidates in Doda West.

In the Ramban district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in Ramban; while nomination papers of 9 candidates have been accepted in Banihal.

Similarly, in the Pulwama district, the nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in Pampore; 10 candidates in Tral; 12 candidates in Pulwama; and 10 candidates in Rajpora.

In the Shopian district, a total of 10 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in Zainapora; while nomination papers of 11 candidates have been accepted in Shopian.

In the Kulgam district, nomination papers of six candidates were accepted in DH Pora; 10 candidates in 39-Kulgam AC; and 10 candidates in Devsar.

Finally, in the Anantnag district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in Dooru; 10 candidates in Kokernag (ST); 10 candidates in Anantnag West; 13 candidates in Anantnag; 3 candidates in Srigufwara-Bijbehara; 13 candidates in Shangus-Anantnag East; while nomination papers of 6 candidates have been accepted in Pahalgam.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination by 30 August (Friday) before 3pm in the office of the respective Returning Officers.

It may be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters including 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on 18 September, of which 11.76 lakh are male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters along with 60 Third Gender Electors.