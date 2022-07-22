The Administrative Council (AC) of Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, approved the proposal for the establishment of a 100-seat Government Medical College (GMC) at Udhampur. The project will be completed in 2024-25.

A decision to this effect has been taken at a meeting of the AC here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, under its Centrally sponsored scheme, had sanctioned establishment of two new government medical colleges at Kupwara and Udhampur, each at a cost of Rs. 325.00 crore.

The upcoming medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor-patient ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats. This will cater to the ever-increasing patient load, and bring improvement in the medical services at secondary level of treatment in the region.

Availability of quality medical services at the district headquarters will also reduce the response time for medical emergencies, traumas, minimize inconvenience, decrease IMR, MMR, and increase the life expectancy.

The AC also approved the Jammu and Kashmir Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2022 under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. The Act provides a comprehensive mechanism to ban the unregulated deposits and to protect the interests of depositors.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 puts a ban on the promotion, operation and advertisement of unregulated deposit schemes which lead to fraudulent default in the repayment, return of deposit amount on maturity. A prize chit or a money circulation scheme is also banned under the provisions of the Act.

The Jammu and Kashmir Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2022 lays the provisions and scope of powers and duties of the competent authority under the Act; the powers that are vested in the authority while to conduct investigation or inquiry; powers relating to absconding persons; power to seize properties; power to appoint legal practitioner and others; power of Government to empanel agencies for forensic or digital audit, valuation or sale of assets; valuation reports to be obtained while releasing properties attached; and ceiling for Self Help Groups.

The AC also approved the transfer of administrative control of two B. Sc. Nursing Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar to the Health and Medical Education Department.