JJM reaches to 8.67 cr households

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved the target of 45.15 per cent which means (8.67 crore) of tap water supply across the country.

Informing about the developments under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharat Lal, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission said, “At the start of the mission in 2019, out of 19.20 Crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 Crore (17%) had tap water supply.

Despite challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, over 5.44 Crore (28.31%) households have been provided with tap water supply since the launch of the mission.

Presently, 8.67 Crore (45.15%) rural households have been provided tap water supply. Goa, Telangana,

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ i.e., tap water supply have been provided to all rural households in these States/UTs.”

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, priority is accorded to water-scarce areas, quality-affected villages, Aspirational districts, SC/ST majority villages and Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages.