Jitendra Singh to address Bangladeshi deputy commissioners on governance

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) here commenced a one-week Special Capacity Building Programme on Public Policy and Governance for 16 deputy commissioners of Bangladesh on Monday.

During the 15 July-20 July training schedule, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Jitendra Singh will interact with the Deputy Commissioners on 18 July.

The inaugural session was addressed by Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) V Srinivas.

The Scheme for Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, highlighting India’s policy for recognizing meritocracy at District level and promoting good governance was explained. The exemplary work done by District Collectors of India in implementing priority sector programmes, adopting a saturation approach was also discussed.

An interaction between Deputy Commissioners of Bangladesh and District Collectors of India will take place to identify and promote mutually beneficial best practices and innovations.

Deputy Commissioner and Team Leader Rafiqul Islam expressed gratitude to the Government of India and NCGG for organizing the comprehensive training programmes.

Course Coordinator and Associate Professor at NCGG Dr A P Singh provided an overview of the NCGG during the inauguration. He said the one-week programme for Deputy Commissioners includes interactions with senior Indian secretaries on various topics.

These include Vigilance Administration, Urban Development, Land Records Modernization, Health Governance, Innovation Districts, India-Bangladesh Relations among others. The programme includes visits to heritage sites in Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Director of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Rohit Anand; Chief Administrative Officer Mrs Prisca Poly Matthew; and Associate Professor, NCGG Dr Himashi Rastogi participated in the interactions.