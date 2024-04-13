Jitendra Singh says Cong seeking help from anti-national forces in LS polls

Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress party in desperation is seeking support from anti-national forces in a vain bid to garner votes for the upcoming first phase polling on 19th of this month.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the rural and urban areas, Dr Jitendra Singh said Congress party has no issue to raise or work of development to claim having done in the last 20 years. It is, therefore, trying to create fake narratives which also are not accepted by the people who are now much more awakened than before.

He said Congress party tried the trick of denying any development having taken place in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency in last 10 years even though the entire country is hailing this constituency as one of the most developed constituency in the last 10 years under the Modi government.

Advertisement

Congress party and its allies failed to carry forward this false narrative when they were confronted with the question that if they deny the presence of roads, tunnels, overbridges and Express Corridors built in the last 10 years, then why should they be using the same, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress Party then tried to underplay the courage and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in abrogating Article 370 and started blowing hot and cold without making their stand clear on the issue.

As Prime Minister Modi threw an open challenge in his public rally at Udhampur on Friday, does the Congress party have the courage to say that it will restore Article 370 if at all it ever comes to power though there is no chance of its coming to power, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Congress leaders are seeking direct support from the political parties which are known to side with separatists whose purpose was to break India and parties like PDP and National Conference who had never been in favour of complete integration of J&K with India.