Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Tuesday took a comprehensive review of DARPG’s COVID19 Public Grievances Redressal Report for the period March 30 – May 4, 2020, with all States and Union Territories and expressed satisfaction with the pace of disposal.

In this period, DARPG’s national COVID 19 Public Grievances monitor (https://darpg.gov.in) had seen disposal of 52,327 cases of which Central Ministries and Departments redressed 41,626 cases.

The average Grievance Redressal time for Central Government’s COVID19 Public Grievance cases stands at 1.45 days/ grievance. DARPG has manually analyzed 20,000 cases and feedback calls were made to ensure citizen satisfaction.

Six rounds of interactive video conferences were held with Grievance Officers of Central and State Governments. The DARPG had channelized 10,701 COVID19 PG cases to the State Governments which have been successfully redressed.

Singh thanked the officials in the DARPG and in state governments for their immense commitment in timely redressal of COVID19 Public Grievances.

He said that the redressal of COVID19 Public Grievances was pursued with passion not only in the technically advanced large states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, and Kerala which managed dedicated web portals but also in North Eastern States and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands despite constraints in connectivity.

The timely redressal of public grievances had ensured that public confidence in Government was maintained.

He mentioned that during the national lockdown several District Collectors had taken commendable initiatives, notable amongst them Collector Reasi who deferred the Vaishno Devi Yatra to ensure social distancing.

The review meeting was attended by Dr Kshtrapati Shivaji, Secretary DARPG, V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary DARPG and Jaya Dubey, Joint Secretary DARPG.

The senior officials representing the state governments included Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all States and Union Territories.