Jitendra Singh pays homage to martyrs for abrogation of Article 370

Paying homage to the martyrs, who laid down their lives during the agitation for the abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the sacrifice of Hiranagar martyrs had heralded the relentless movement for J&K’s total integration with the Indian Union.

Speaking on the occasion of Martyrdom Day, he lauded their courage and commitment, stating that their legacy continues to inspire generations.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the movement, which demanded the abrogation of Article 370, witnessed sacrifices that inspired generations. He delved into the historical struggle led by Praja Parishad, under the leadership of Prem Nath Dogra, who later also served as the National President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and was a close associate of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“We cannot repay the debt of their sacrifices, but their courage has guided subsequent generations to persevere relentlessly until the constitutional redemption came under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he stated. The abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted, marked the culmination of a long-fought battle and the realization of Mookerjee’s vision of “One Nation, One Constitution.”

He elaborated on transformative decisions post-2019 that corrected long standing injustices. He highlighted the extension of 4% reservation benefits to residents of International Border areas in Jammu, bringing parity with those living along the Line of Control (LoC). “For decades, these communities were overlooked due to the political indifference of earlier governments. The Modi government ensured that all border residents, including those in Pakistan, are treated equally and receive their rightful entitlements,” he said.

The minister also spoke about improved infrastructure and amenities for border residents, including the construction of bunkers for safety during cross-border shelling, better roads, and toilet facilities.

He emphasised that the abrogation of Article 370 has led to unprecedented development in Jammu & Kashmir. He listed new medical colleges, industrial biotech parks, and major infrastructure projects as signs of the region’s transformation. “These projects are not just about economic growth; they symbolize the integration of Jammu & Kashmir into India’s development narrative,” he said.

The Martyrdom Day observance, held every year to honour the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the cause, continued this year with equal fervour. Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the role of organizations and individuals in ensuring that the memory of the martyrs remains alive. He said, “Their sacrifices laid the foundation for today’s Jammu & Kashmir. It is now our responsibility to honour their legacy by contributing to the nation’s progress.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for bringing Jammu & Kashmir into the mainstream media narrative after 2014, highlighting issues like cross-border firing and the plight of border residents. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the martyrs and work towards strengthening India’s unity.