Jitendra Singh lauds IMD’s forecast accuracy; Mumbaikars now check ‘Mausam app’ before stepping out

As the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on June 29, heavy rain triggered flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts in several regions, leaving a trail of destruction.

Responding to a query at a press conference on the recent countrywide disruptions, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said India’s forecasting system is being significantly upgraded to match global standards under the government’s “Mission Mausam” initiative. However, due to their sudden nature, events like cloudbursts remain difficult to predict.

Advertisement

Despite these challenges, Singh noted that the expansion of Automated Weather Stations (AWS) and Doppler radars across the country has significantly improved real-time weather forecasting. “While cloudbursts are sudden and difficult to forecast, our system is improving with targeted forecasts — Long Range (30 days), Short Range (3 days), and Nowcast (3 hours),” he said.

Advertisement

The minister noted that weather forecasts shared with citizens through the IMD’s Mausam app have become so reliable that many in Mumbai, long used to heavy monsoon rains, now check the app before stepping out. Based on the department’s guidance, they decide whether or not to carry an umbrella.

He further explained that the damages inflicted in an area after a heavy rainfall or flash floods often depend on the local factors that define the vulnerability of a particular place.

Meanwhile, Mission Mausam was approved by the Union Cabinet in September last year to make the country “Weather Ready” and “Climate Smart.” According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the mission, backed by a budget outlay of ₹2,000 crore over two years, seeks to significantly enhance India’s weather and climate observation, understanding, modelling, and forecasting capabilities, ultimately leading to more accurate, timely, and useful services