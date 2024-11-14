Jitendra Singh introduces ‘PPP plus PPP’ model for scalable diabetes solutions

Calling for collaborative efforts to check the diabetes epidemic in India, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday introduced the ‘PPP plus PPP’ model to unite domestic and international partnerships for scalable diabetes solutions in the country.

Dr. Singh, a renowned diabetologist, on World Diabetes Day, highlighted the Ministry of Science and Technology’s initiatives to develop accessible diabetes monitoring tools, including smart, non-invasive devices that empower patients to manage their health more easily.

The Union Minister cited ongoing efforts to advance cost-effective medical devices and AI-driven solutions, reflecting the government’s commitment to making healthcare affordable and accessible.

Addressing an audience comprising of some of the most celebrated brains in the field of Diabetology including President of the International Diabetes Federation Dr Peter Schwarz, Dr. Singh highlighted this year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” calling for a united approach to ensure that every individual has access to affordable, high-quality diabetes care.

With millions of cases in India, the Union Minister emphasised that the diabetes challenge extends beyond treatment alone.

He pointed to the gaps in healthcare accessibility, awareness, and adherence to treatment, noting that nearly half of those diagnosed remain unaware of their condition or struggle to maintain regular treatment due to financial or informational barriers. This, Dr. Singh said, is a “systemic gap” that requires attention and action from both the public and private sectors.

During his address, the Union Minister introduced a concept he termed “PPP plus PPP” – or “public-private partnership domestically, collaborating with public-private partnerships internationally.”

He outlined this model as a two-tiered collaboration where India’s public and private sectors unite internally to strengthen healthcare infrastructure while simultaneously engaging with international counterparts.

The Union Minister emphasised that by building this layered partnership model, India can accelerate innovation, improve healthcare accessibility, and drive sustainable, scalable solutions for diabetes care. This collaborative framework, he noted, is key to tackling healthcare challenges of such vast proportions and harnessing global expertise for local benefit.

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh underscored that diabetes care and prevention are far too significant to be left solely to medical professionals. Instead, they demand a unified national response from healthcare providers, policymakers, families, and communities.

“Diabetes is a national issue that impacts millions, and through combined efforts, we can bridge the gaps in awareness, care, and treatment accessibility,” he said.

As World Diabetes Day raises awareness globally, Dr. Singh’s message serves as a call to action, urging a concerted effort to build a future where quality diabetes care is within reach for every Indian.