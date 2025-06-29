Jitendra Singh calls for synergised, inclusive healthcare model for ‘Viksit Bharat’

Union Minister of State (Independent) for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, called for a “synergised, inclusive and futuristic healthcare ecosystem” in alignment with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

Addressing a gathering here, the minister said that India stands at the crossroads of a health-tech revolution and the threshold of a grand new chapter, with its economy moving from the 10th to the 4th largest globally and the further ascent is continuing.

“Very soon, we might have a dedicated stream in medical academics called Space Physicians. This is the future we must be ready for,” he was quoted as saying in an official release.

Talking on the theme of health and demographic change, the minister spoke of India facing a “bi-phasic challenge” — a rising number of elderly citizens due to increased life expectancy, alongside a youthful population.

“While more than 70 per cent of India is under 40, the elderly population is also growing rapidly. In 1947, the average life span was 50-55 years; today it is nearing 80,” he observed.

Singh also noted the dual burden of disease, as India simultaneously tackles both communicable and non-communicable illnesses, particularly in the post-COVID era.

To address the situation, he stressed mass screening, early detection, and prevention, calling for greater public-private partnerships and optimal use of technologies like AI, telemedicine, and machine learning.

Highlighting India’s recent global achievements, he stated that India has emerged as a global leader in preventive and precision healthcare.

India developed the world’s first DNA vaccine for COVID-19 and an HPV vaccine to help prevent cervical cancer. Further, India successfully conducted its first gene therapy trial for haemophilia, with the results published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, he said.

On the occasion, the minister also announced the launch of Nafithromycin, the country’s first indigenously developed antibiotic molecule, marking a significant milestone in India’s pharmaceutical innovation landscape.

“These achievements were possible because of seamless integration of public and private sectors from the outset,” he noted.

Touching upon the need for integrated institutions, Singh revealed that IIT Kanpur and IISc Bengaluru are planning to establish medical schools within their campuses.

The minister also lauded India’s affordable healthcare models like Ayushman Bharat and institutions like Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute in Thiruvananthapuram, which integrates research, manufacturing, and clinical care.

In the context of cancer care, he emphasised India’s move toward targeted radiation therapy and highlighted Tata Memorial Centre as a pioneer in 100 per cent digital and cashless hospital systems.

He also shed light on India’s hygiene innovations during massive public gatherings like Kumbh Mela, where radiation-based faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) ensured sanitation for over 40 crore pilgrims without health hazards.

On climate-related health resilience, Singh mentioned the recently launched Mission Mausam, focusing on early warning systems for health-related impacts of climate disasters.

The minister also called for wider synergy across sectors, emphasising the importance of collaboration between academia, research institutions, industry, and government, according to the release.

He also advocated for early-stage integration of the private sector in both research and healthcare delivery to ensure sustainability and scalability.

Furthermore, he urged institutional innovation, citing proposals by premier institutes like IIT Kanpur and IISc Bengaluru to establish medical schools within their campuses — a step he believes will foster interdisciplinary excellence and create a new model of holistic education and healthcare.

“Let us not hand over everything to the technocrats. A bit of the doctor must remain. We must carry forward both the science and the soul of medicine,” he said.