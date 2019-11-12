A 16-year-old girl and her brother were killed by a jilted lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi.

The 20-year-old accused Ganga Prasad, is a resident of Bakshi ka Purwa village. He has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, a country-made pistol of 0.315 bore, two live cartridges and a shirt with blood stains have been recovered from him .

Sheila, 16, and her brother Rajendra, 12, were found dead in their house on November 7.

A police complain was lodged by their mother Sarojini Devi, who was not at home when the incident took place. The case was filed against unidentified persons under section 302, 147, 506 and 449 of the Indian Penal Code and the SCT Act.

It was while checking Sheila’s call detail records that the police zeroed in on Prasad.

“On Monday, a joint team of Paschim Sarira Police and Crime Branch arrested Prasad. During interrogation, he told the police that he and Sheila had been in an alleged relationship for over a year,” said Abhinandan, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi.

“However, the girl fell in love with someone else and had been ignoring Prasad since the past few months. When the accused realized that she did not want to continue the relationship, he planned to teach her a lesson.”

On November 6, Prasad reached Sheila’s house at night, while her mother had gone to her elder daughter’s house in the neighboring village. He managed to enter Sheila’s room and tried to force himself on her. When she refused and threatened to raise an alarm, Prasad fired at the girl at point blank range with the 0.315 bore country-made pistol.

Sheila’s younger brother Rajendra came out of his room on hearing the gunshots. Prasad killed him as well.

Prasad later latched the door from inside and ran away. He was planning to leave the village when arrested.