Jharkhand Steps Up Fight Against Malnutrition with Enhanced Nutrition Program

Under the leadership of the Department of Women and Child Development, several key initiatives have been launched to ensure better nutrition and overall development.

Currently, over 11 lakh beneficiaries receive supplementary nutrition every month through 38,523 Anganwadi centres.

These centres provide daily hot cooked meals to children aged 3 to 6 years, with eggs recently added to the menu through additional state funding. Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and younger children also benefit from micronutrient-enriched Take Home Rations (THR), ensuring essential nutrient intake.

A major milestone in this fight against malnutrition is the launch of “Shishu Shakti,” a fortified THR specifically formulated for severely malnourished children (SAM) aged 6 months to 6 years.

Prepared from locally sourced grains, pulses, and millets, Shishu Shakti offers higher levels of energy, protein, and vital micronutrients.

The program was officially launched today in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district as a pilot initiative. Backed by UNICEF and the State Centre of Excellence (RIMS), the pilot project aims to demonstrate the efficacy of the enhanced THR.

Based on its results, the initiative could be scaled up statewide, marking a significant leap forward in addressing child malnutrition.

The government is also actively promoting key health and nutrition behaviors, including early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding, timely introduction of complementary feeding, and complete immunization.

Anganwadi workers are at the forefront, conducting home visits, providing counseling, and linking families to various welfare schemes.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister has called for collective action, emphasizing the need for public and media involvement in spreading awareness about malnutrition and encouraging families to utilize Anganwadi services.

With the launch of Shishu Shakti and other comprehensive measures, Jharkhand is moving closer to realizing its vision of a malnutrition-free state, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for its children.