Jharkhand Govt to conduct caste survey in the next Financial Year

A significant announcement regarding the much-discussed caste survey was made during the Jharkhand Assembly’s Budget Session 2025.

Responding to questions raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav, Cabinet Minister Deepak Birua assured the House that the state government is committed to conducting the caste survey in the next financial year. He said that the necessary preparations for the survey are already underway.

During the session, Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav questioned the government on the delay in implementing the caste survey. He reminded the House that the state Cabinet had approved the survey on February 12, 2024, yet no major steps had been taken in the past year.

Yadav pointed out that states like Telangana, which made a similar decision after Jharkhand, have already completed their caste surveys. Demanding a detailed report, he emphasized that the caste survey is not just a census but an “x-ray of society” that helps understand the socio-economic condition of different communities.

In response, Minister Birua stated that the caste survey process is ongoing and will be completed in the next financial year. He informed the House that the Personnel Department has been assigned to oversee the survey, and discussions with relevant agencies are in progress.

The minister further clarified that while caste census falls under the central government’s jurisdiction, the state government is taking independent steps to conduct the survey. The Personnel Department has been tasked with finalizing the survey methodology, execution strategy, and timeline. He assured the House that the final plan would be ready soon.

The Assembly also discussed municipal elections in Jharkhand. Addressing concerns, Minister Birua announced that the state will conduct municipal elections before May 16, 2025. He assured that the elections would be conducted transparently and fairly.

The announcement of the caste survey is seen as an important step in understanding Jharkhand’s social structure and ensuring fair policy implementation.

The government believes that the survey will help design better welfare programs by identifying socio-economic disparities among communities.

However, the efficiency and credibility of the survey process remain under scrutiny, with opposition parties and civil society groups closely watching the government’s actions. It remains to be seen how quickly and effectively the Hemant Soren-led administration carries out this long-pending initiative.